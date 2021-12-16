A la hora de aprender un nuevo idioma, una de las herramientas más útiles son las canciones.

Los niños, sobre todo, disfrutan mucho con ellas y es la mejor forma de que se familiaricen con una lengua que no es la suya, como el inglés.

Con estas canciones podrá cantar y bailar, disfrutando de la música, sin pensar en que está aprendiendo un idioma.

Sabemos que cuanto antes empiece a tener un niño contacto con un idioma, que no sea el materno, antes lo aprenderá y con más facilidad. Para que los niños se sumerjan en una nueva lengua, como el inglés, no funcionan las clases en el sentido más tradicional. Escuchar de manera natural el idioma con el queremos que se familiaricen es la forma más efectiva de que esto ocurra. Lo raro es que haya alguien en casa que hable inglés con cotidianidad, y empezar a usarlo nosotros, por muy bien que lo hablásemos, tampoco sería del todo natural.

La música, en cambio, es una herramienta de gran utilidad que tenemos a nuestro alcance y que es muy utilizada por los profesores de idiomas. Con las canciones se consiguen muchas cosas, como que se familiaricen con el inglés, que aprendan vocabulario, expresiones y construcciones, al tiempo que avanzan en la fluidez del idioma. Y, lo más importante de todo, es que esto ocurre mediante una actividad lúdica y distendida que les encanta. Con la música y las canciones los pequeños se desinhiben y bailan, interiorizando la nueva lengua sin darse cuenta.

Hay muchas canciones en inglés sencillas que les puedes poner, y estas que te traemos aquí son la preferidas, tanto de niños como de profesores. Para que puedas acompañarles, te dejamos las letras, y así los dos juntos lo pasaréis muy bien dejando que el inglés entre en casa de manera natural.

If you are happy

If you're happy, happy, happy, clap your hands

If you're happy, happy, happy, clap your hands

If you're happy, happy, happy

Clap your hands, clap your hands

If you're happy, happy, happy, clap your hands



If you're angry, angry, angry, stomp your feet

If you're angry, angry, angry, stomp your feet

If you're angry, angry, angry

Stomp your feet, stomp your feet

If you're angry, angry, angry, stomp your feet



If you're scared, scared, scared say, Oh no!

If you're scared, scared, scared say, Oh no!

If you're scared, scared, scared

Say, "Oh no!" Say, "Oh no!"

If you're scared, scared, scared say, Oh no!



If you're sleepy, sleepy, sleepy, take a nap

If you're sleepy, sleepy, sleepy, take a nap

If you're sleepy, sleepy, sleepy

Take a nap, take a nap

If you're sleepy, sleepy, sleepy, take a nap



If you're happy, happy, happy, clap your hands

If you're happy, happy, happy, clap your hands

If you're happy, happy, happy

Clap your hands, clap your hands

If you're happy, happy, happy, clap your hands

One Little Finger

One little finger, one little finger

One little finger, tap, tap, tap

Point your finger up

Point your finger down

Put it on your head. Head!



One little finger, one little finger

One little finger, tap, tap, tap

Point your finger up

Point your finger down

Put it on your nose. Nose!



One little finger, one little finger

One little finger, tap, tap, tap

Point your finger up

Point your finger down

Put it on your chin. Chin!



One little finger, one little finger

One little finger, tap, tap, tap

Point your finger up

Point your finger down

Put it on your arm. Arm!



One little finger, one little finger

One little finger, tap, tap, tap

Point your finger up

Point your finger down

Put it on your leg. Leg!



One little finger, one little finger

One little finger, tap, tap, tap

Point your finger up

Point your finger down

Put it on your foot. Foot!

Head, shoulders, knees and toes

Head, shoulders, knees and toes

Knees and toes

Head, shoulders, knees and toes

Knees and toes

And eyes, and ears, and mouth, and nose

Head, shoulders, knees and toes

Knees and toes

Five little monkeys

Five little monkeys jumping on the bed

One fell off and bumped his head

Mama called the doctor and the doctor said

"No more monkeys jumping on the bed!"

Four little monkeys jumping on the bed

One fell off and bumped his head

Mama called the doctor and the doctor said

"No more monkeys jumping on the bed!"

Three little monkeys jumping on the bed

One fell off and bumped his head

Mama called the doctor and the doctor said

"No more monkeys jumping on the bed!"

Two little monkeys jumping on the bed

One fell off and bumped his head

Mama called the doctor and the doctor said

"No more monkeys jumping on the bed!"

One little monkey jumping on the bed

He fell off and bumped his head

Mama called the doctor and the doctor said

"Put those monkeys right to bed!"

Itsy bitsy spider

The itsy bitsy spider

Went up the water spout

Down came the rain

And washed the spider out

Out came the Sun and

Dried up all the rain

And the itsy bitsy spider