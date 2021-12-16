Canciones en inglés para que tus hijos se familiaricen con el idioma fácilmente
A la hora de aprender un nuevo idioma, una de las herramientas más útiles son las canciones.
Los niños, sobre todo, disfrutan mucho con ellas y es la mejor forma de que se familiaricen con una lengua que no es la suya, como el inglés.
Con estas canciones podrá cantar y bailar, disfrutando de la música, sin pensar en que está aprendiendo un idioma.
Sabemos que cuanto antes empiece a tener un niño contacto con un idioma, que no sea el materno, antes lo aprenderá y con más facilidad. Para que los niños se sumerjan en una nueva lengua, como el inglés, no funcionan las clases en el sentido más tradicional. Escuchar de manera natural el idioma con el queremos que se familiaricen es la forma más efectiva de que esto ocurra. Lo raro es que haya alguien en casa que hable inglés con cotidianidad, y empezar a usarlo nosotros, por muy bien que lo hablásemos, tampoco sería del todo natural.
La música, en cambio, es una herramienta de gran utilidad que tenemos a nuestro alcance y que es muy utilizada por los profesores de idiomas. Con las canciones se consiguen muchas cosas, como que se familiaricen con el inglés, que aprendan vocabulario, expresiones y construcciones, al tiempo que avanzan en la fluidez del idioma. Y, lo más importante de todo, es que esto ocurre mediante una actividad lúdica y distendida que les encanta. Con la música y las canciones los pequeños se desinhiben y bailan, interiorizando la nueva lengua sin darse cuenta.
Hay muchas canciones en inglés sencillas que les puedes poner, y estas que te traemos aquí son la preferidas, tanto de niños como de profesores. Para que puedas acompañarles, te dejamos las letras, y así los dos juntos lo pasaréis muy bien dejando que el inglés entre en casa de manera natural.
If you are happy
If you're happy, happy, happy, clap your hands
If you're happy, happy, happy, clap your hands
If you're happy, happy, happy
Clap your hands, clap your hands
If you're happy, happy, happy, clap your hands
If you're angry, angry, angry, stomp your feet
If you're angry, angry, angry, stomp your feet
If you're angry, angry, angry
Stomp your feet, stomp your feet
If you're angry, angry, angry, stomp your feet
If you're scared, scared, scared say, Oh no!
If you're scared, scared, scared say, Oh no!
If you're scared, scared, scared
Say, "Oh no!" Say, "Oh no!"
If you're scared, scared, scared say, Oh no!
If you're sleepy, sleepy, sleepy, take a nap
If you're sleepy, sleepy, sleepy, take a nap
If you're sleepy, sleepy, sleepy
Take a nap, take a nap
If you're sleepy, sleepy, sleepy, take a nap
If you're happy, happy, happy, clap your hands
If you're happy, happy, happy, clap your hands
If you're happy, happy, happy
Clap your hands, clap your hands
If you're happy, happy, happy, clap your hands
One Little Finger
One little finger, one little finger
One little finger, tap, tap, tap
Point your finger up
Point your finger down
Put it on your head. Head!
One little finger, one little finger
One little finger, tap, tap, tap
Point your finger up
Point your finger down
Put it on your nose. Nose!
One little finger, one little finger
One little finger, tap, tap, tap
Point your finger up
Point your finger down
Put it on your chin. Chin!
One little finger, one little finger
One little finger, tap, tap, tap
Point your finger up
Point your finger down
Put it on your arm. Arm!
One little finger, one little finger
One little finger, tap, tap, tap
Point your finger up
Point your finger down
Put it on your leg. Leg!
One little finger, one little finger
One little finger, tap, tap, tap
Point your finger up
Point your finger down
Put it on your foot. Foot!
Head, shoulders, knees and toes
Head, shoulders, knees and toes
Knees and toes
Head, shoulders, knees and toes
Knees and toes
And eyes, and ears, and mouth, and nose
Head, shoulders, knees and toes
Knees and toes
Five little monkeys
Five little monkeys jumping on the bed
One fell off and bumped his head
Mama called the doctor and the doctor said
"No more monkeys jumping on the bed!"
Four little monkeys jumping on the bed
One fell off and bumped his head
Mama called the doctor and the doctor said
"No more monkeys jumping on the bed!"
Three little monkeys jumping on the bed
One fell off and bumped his head
Mama called the doctor and the doctor said
"No more monkeys jumping on the bed!"
Two little monkeys jumping on the bed
One fell off and bumped his head
Mama called the doctor and the doctor said
"No more monkeys jumping on the bed!"
One little monkey jumping on the bed
He fell off and bumped his head
Mama called the doctor and the doctor said
"Put those monkeys right to bed!"
Itsy bitsy spider
The itsy bitsy spider
Went up the water spout
Down came the rain
And washed the spider out
Out came the Sun and
Dried up all the rain
And the itsy bitsy spider
Went up the spout again!